‘Youth should embrace entrepreneurship, become job creators’

CH NEWS BENGALURU

Chairman of the Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority, HM Revanna, has called upon young people to embrace entrepreneurship, establish their own enterprises, and become job creators instead of job seekers.

Speaking at the Kanakodyamigala Sammelana and Awareness Programme on Opportunities for Entrepreneurs, organised by the Halumatha Entrepreneurs’ Association at the Kanakadasa Community Hall, Revanna said entrepreneurship was the key to achieving economic independence and strengthening communities.

He noted that members of the community would gain access to several government benefits if they were included in the Scheduled Tribe category. Efforts were being made in this direction, he said. Revanna also revealed that a request had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking reservation of a certain number of industrial plots allotted by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) for entrepreneurs from the Kuruba community.

Presiding over the event, Halumatha Entrepreneurs’ Association President Sunil Jayaraj said the organisation was formed with the objective of empowering the community and promoting entrepreneurship among youth. He pointed out that starting a business often involves numerous challenges, but success can be achieved through proper planning, awareness and determination.

Jayaraj said the association would provide guidance, mentorship and networking opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs and help them access information about government schemes and business opportunities.

Former Minister and MLA Bandeppa Kashempur stressed the need to create employment opportunities for young people, stating that jobs were a more pressing requirement than welfare guarantees for many youths.

Several dignitaries, including religious leaders, former legislators, industrialists and community representatives, attended the programme, which focused on encouraging entrepreneurship and economic empowerment within the community.