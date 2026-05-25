Chhattisgarh-Delhi CMs explore joint development possibilities   

Blurb: The two BJP-ruled states focused on sharing best practices in governance to align with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’



New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday to discuss cooperation between the two BJP-ruled states and explore opportunities for sustainable development.

Following the meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared details of the interaction through a message on social media. She described the meeting as positive and constructive, stating that both leaders held detailed discussions on multiple dimensions of development and cooperation between Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

According to Gupta, the two states discussed ways to promote sustainable development while strengthening collaboration on governance and public welfare initiatives. She said the cooperation between the states would contribute to accelerating the national objective of building a developed and self-reliant India.

The meeting comes at a time when several state governments are increasingly focusing on issues such as infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, public transport expansion, and resource conservation.

In a separate development during the day, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta once again used Delhi Metro and public bus services to travel from her residence to the Delhi Secretariat as part of the Monday Metro campaign. The initiative forms part of the broader Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan campaign aimed at encouraging fuel conservation and greater use of public transport.

Sharing her experience, Gupta said she was encouraged to see more Delhi residents adopting public transport as part of their daily routines. She emphasized that every metro ride and bus journey contributes toward reducing traffic congestion, pollution, and fuel consumption, adding that even small efforts by citizens can create a significant national impact.

The Chief Minister had earlier used the Metro for commuting on May 18 as well, continuing her campaign to promote environmentally friendly transportation methods. During her journey, she interacted with fellow passengers and encouraged commuters to support public transport systems as a practical step toward environmental protection and fuel savings.

The campaign has gained importance amid rising global concerns over fuel prices and energy security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and increase the use of public transport and electric vehicles in light of disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also joined the Metro Monday initiative on Monday. According to officials, he travelled from his residence at Tilak Marg to the Vidhan Sabha using the Metro and interacted with commuters during the journey.