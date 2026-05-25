MHA approves Rs 196 cr for police modernisation in riot-hit Manipur

Imphal

The flagging-off ceremony was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal in the presence of senior government officials, police personnel, and security officers.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh said the state government remains committed to strengthening the police force and improving policing infrastructure in order to effectively respond to the prevailing security situation in Manipur.

He stated that no state or nation can maintain peace and stability without a strong and efficient police force. Referring to the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, the Chief Minister praised police personnel for carrying out their duties with courage and dedication despite difficult and dangerous circumstances.

According to him, members of the Manipur Police have played a major role in preventing violence, maintaining public order, and supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and normalcy across the state. He added that the addition of a large fleet of modern vehicles marked an important milestone in the history of the state police force.

The newly inducted vehicles are expected to significantly improve mobility, logistics, and emergency response capabilities, especially in remote hill districts and sensitive areas. Officials said the enhanced transportation infrastructure would help police personnel respond more effectively during emergencies, security operations, and disaster situations.

The total fleet of 477 vehicles includes 100 Hero motorcycles, 39 Bolero B6 vehicles, 50 Bolero Neo vehicles, 74 Tata Yodha vehicles, 10 mine-protected vehicles, 20 Tata trucks, 30 Tata 407 vehicles, 20 Mahindra buses, 60 bulletproof Rakshak vehicles, 19 water tankers, 50 Bolero Camper vehicles, and five HMR vehicles.

The Chief Minister also highlighted welfare measures undertaken for police personnel by the present government. He said ration allowances for police staff, which had remained unchanged for a long period, had been increased along with improvements in uniform allowances. He commended Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and the police leadership for taking active initiatives toward modernisation and institutional strengthening.

Khemchand Singh further expressed gratitude to the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and other security agencies for their continued cooperation in maintaining law and order in the state.

Appealing to citizens to support peace efforts, the Chief Minister urged people to avoid violence and provocative activities during protests, rallies, and public demonstrations. He called upon all communities to work together in maintaining harmony and restoring stability in Manipur.