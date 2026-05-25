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3 arrested for running online IPL betting racket

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

Three persons using betting applications/software, including Sky Live Pro, Data Calculation Ver 1.0 and Skyexch for operating an online IPL betting racket were arrested in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, a Delhi Police official said on Monday. Manish Jain, 50, resident of Madhu Vihar, Abhishek Jain,26, resident of Jagat Puri, and Arpit Gupta, 40, resident of Mandawali, were arrested on Saturday, and two laptops, two tablets, nine mobile phones, and a notepad containing handwritten betting entries were seized, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Rajeev Kumar. An FIR, Number 193/26, under sections 3/4/5 Delhi Public Gambling Act, 1955, was registered over the offence at Police Station Madhu Vihar, said a police official. The police official said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kumar received a tip-off on Saturday around 6 pm.

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