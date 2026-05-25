‘Mining agencies should speed up projects for India’s mineral security’

New Delhi

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Monday instructed all mining and exploration agencies under the Ministry of Mines to accelerate pending projects and adopt a mission-oriented approach to strengthen India’s mineral security and long-term strategic growth.

The review meetings involved senior officials from major institutions including the Geological Survey of India, the National Institute of Rock Mechanics, the Indian Bureau of Mines, and the Remote Sensing and Aerial Survey division. Discussions focused on speeding up mineral exploration activities, expanding scientific and technological capabilities, promoting sustainable mining practices, and improving coordination among institutions involved in resource development.

Addressing officials during the meetings, Kishan Reddy stressed that all organizations must ensure faster execution of projects and deliver visible outcomes. He said the Government of India expects speed, efficiency, and accountability from agencies working in the mining and exploration sector, especially at a time when critical minerals are becoming increasingly important for economic and strategic security worldwide.

The Minister reviewed ongoing exploration projects and technological advancements related to critical and strategic minerals such as Rare Earth Elements, lithium, nickel, cobalt, tungsten, vanadium, and Platinum Group Elements. These minerals are considered essential for industries including clean energy, electric vehicles, semiconductors, aerospace, telecommunications, and defense manufacturing.

Officials from various agencies presented updates on resource augmentation, mineral targeting, scientific surveys, geospatial technologies, and advanced exploration systems currently being implemented across the country. The discussions also covered efforts aimed at strengthening India’s self-reliance in strategic mineral supply chains.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047, Kishan Reddy said the mining sector will play a decisive role in securing the country’s industrial growth and long-term economic resilience. He highlighted the importance of adopting modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, remote sensing systems, integrated geoscience analytics, and advanced exploration methodologies to improve efficiency and accuracy in mineral discovery.

The Geological Survey of India informed the Minister about significant exploration achievements in Karnataka and Goa, where mineral-bearing zones containing gold, copper, nickel, cobalt, and Platinum Group Elements have been identified. The agency also reported substantial resource augmentation following reforms introduced under the Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Amendment Act, 2015.

GSI further presented its five-year roadmap, which includes large-scale thematic mapping projects, artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled mineral targeting, and advanced exploration activities covering nearly 48,000 square kilometers.