Cybercrime cases decline in state in 2025: HM Parameshwara

Belagavi

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara informed the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that cybercrime cases in Karnataka have shown a decline in 2025 due to stringent measures taken by the state government and the police department. Responding during Question Hour to BJP MLA Cement Manju, he said that more than 52,000 cyber fraud cases were reported in the state over the past four years, prompting the government to introduce amendments to existing laws. However, the Indian Gaming Federation has challenged these changes, and the matter is currently before the Supreme Court.

Raising the issue, Cement Manju said that a large number of youths are falling prey to online gaming frauds. Despite government restrictions, the crimes continue unabated, and arrests remain limited. Karnataka, he noted, has recorded the highest number of such cases, with victims often losing money even before contacting the national cyber helpline. He urged the government to take stronger action.

In his detailed reply, Parameshwara said cybercrime has indeed grown rapidly in recent years. In 2023, Karnataka recorded 22,250 cases, of which 6,159 were detected. Fraud worth ₹880 crore occurred that year, and authorities managed to recover ₹177 crore.

In 2024, the number rose to 28,478 cases, involving a massive fraud of ₹2,562 crore, with ₹323 crore recovered.

So far in 2025, around 13,000 cases have been registered, involving losses of ₹2,038 crore, out of which ₹127 crore has been recovered.

The minister emphasised that despite the high numbers, the overall trend for 2025 shows a reduction in cybercrime incidents due to enhanced surveillance and preventive measures.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar also raised concerns about increasing cyber betting, remarking that online betting is now even being placed on who will become the next Chief Minister. He questioned what steps the government is taking to curb such activities.