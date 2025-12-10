Premium FAR to be used in GBA: Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU

In order to utilize the valuable land in Bengaluru city more effectively and for planning purposes, Section 18(B) of the KTCP Act 1961 and Planning Authority Rule 37(E) have provided for the use of premium FAR in addition to the basic FAR.

Under Section 13(e) of the KTCP Act, 1961, to amend the Zonal Rules of RMP-2015, a notification has been issued on 02.04.2025 to amend the Zonal Rules by adding Chapter – 11 (“PREMIUM F.A.R GRANTED BY LEVY OF PREMIUM CHARGES”) to the Zonal Rules.

As explained in the above table, an opportunity has been provided to obtain additional F.A.R (Premium F.A.R) to the basic FAR considering the currently prevailing guideline rate. Accordingly, additional F.A.R can be obtained by calculating the charges as per the guideline rate.

A premium FAR of 0.4 percent of the basic F.A.R can be obtained by paying the necessary charges. Apart from that, 0.2 percent of the original FA can be obtained additionally by using TDR, and the total maximum FA can be used is 0.6 percent of the original FA.

Some people had filed a lawsuit in the High Court in Writ Petition 6347/2025 and WP 11201/2025 for this amendment. However, the High Court dismissed the said lawsuit on December 5 and ruled in favor of the Greater Bangalore Authority. Therefore, it has been announced that from now on, the public, land owners, developers and builders can use the premium FA under the following method to make good use of it.

Developers/owners can additionally prepare a building plan using the premium FAR while seeking permission for construction and submit a proposal for approval.

While informing about the payment of fees related to the construction of a building, the concerned Municipal Corporation will calculate the fees applicable to the premium FAR area and inform the builders to pay the premium FAR fee along with the building fees.

If all the above fees are paid to the Corporation, the building plan approval will be given by the Municipal Corporations for construction using the original FAR along with the premium FAR.

This is a simple process and this system is already in place. It has been implemented in the EODB software and all the concerned can make good use of it.

Approximately Rs. 2,000 crore is being collected annually from the five Municipal Corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Authority from the premium FAR. Revenue is expected.