Remove Unauthorized Flex Banners: GBA Chief Commissioner

BENGALURU

Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has directed officials to remove unauthorized flex banners within the GBA limits, impose fines, and file cases against those responsible.

Addressing a virtual meeting held with officials of the five city corporations under the GBA regarding various issues, he instructed that all illegally installed flexes and banners in these city corporations must be cleared immediately, and appropriate legal action and penalties should be imposed on the offenders.

He instructed officials to identify 50 pedestrian locations in poor condition within each zone across the 10 zones of the five city corporations, repair them, and submit a detailed report listing the completed works.

Take immediate action to procure towing machines, upgrade the “Suraksha 75” junctions within the stipulated timeframe, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions, identify suitable locations for dog shelters in each city corporation, install and maintain streetlights properly, ensure pedestrian pathways are well-maintained and kept clean, identify locations in each city corporation to construct one transfer station per Assembly constituency and begin the work, identify individuals who dump waste on roadsides and vacant plots and impose fines, take strict action against commercial activities being carried out in building basements designated for parking, mandate the use of separate wet and dry waste bins in paying guest accommodations, install “Kasa kiosks” in areas with high waste generation and near slum settlements, were other key directions discussed in the meeting.

City Corporation Commissioners Pommala Sunil Kumar, DS Ramesh, KN Ramesh, Karigowda, Additional Commissioners Daljit Kumar and Digvijay Bodke, Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, and other officials were present at the meeting.