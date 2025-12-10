Industrialists urged to boost product quality

Chitradurga

At an export awareness programme held on Tuesday, B.K. Manjunath Swamy, Deputy Director of the District Industries Centre, Chitradurga, urged industrial entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products so they can successfully compete in both domestic and international markets. The event, organised at Ranjith Hotel in Hiriyur, was conducted jointly by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the District Industries Centre, KCTU, and KASSIA under the Central Government’s RAMP scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, he explained that exports refer to the process of selling goods and services produced in one country to other nations. This not only helps entrepreneurs access global markets but also enhances income, supports national economic growth, creates employment and strengthens international relations.

He noted that India’s economy is divided into primary (agriculture and mining), secondary (manufacturing and services), and tertiary sectors (banking, IT, healthcare), along with emerging segments such as information and decision-making sectors. Among these, the secondary manufacturing and service sectors play a crucial role in GDP growth and job creation.

KASSIA Vice-President Ninganna S. Biradar highlighted various Central Government initiatives designed to boost exports. These include export promotion schemes, expanded credit guarantees, and the newly launched Bharat Trade-Net platform, which integrates product registration and financial support. Additional benefits such as export incentives, GST exemptions, subsidised loans, and industrial digitalisation also assist exporters. He emphasised that the Export Promotion Mission and several ministries—including Commerce, MSME, and Finance—are working together to support businesses. Importantly, insurance-backed risk management schemes are helping exporters safeguard their operations.

He urged entrepreneurs to make full use of these government programmes to expand their export potential.