Women to get smart cards; 5,000 new buses planned statewide

Intro

State to issue free smart cards and expand bus fleet.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has decided to introduce smart cards for women beneficiaries of the Shakti Yojana, enabling them to travel more efficiently and seamlessly on government-run buses across the state. Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh announced the initiative after officially assuming charge of the Transport Department.

The minister said more than three crore women are expected to benefit from the smart card system, which will be provided free of cost under the Shakti scheme. The cards will allow women to avail free travel benefits without the need for manual verification during every journey.

Byrathi Suresh said men will also be able to obtain similar smart cards by paying a prescribed fee, similar to the Metro card system. These cards can be recharged whenever the balance is exhausted. Given the large number of cards to be issued, the government plans to invite tenders for their production and distribution.

Officials have been instructed to initiate the process at the earliest and implement the project on a pilot basis before expanding it across the state.

After taking charge, the minister visited the headquarters of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and held a review meeting with senior officials of all four state-run transport corporations — KSRTC, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

Reviewing the performance of the department, Suresh said the Congress government’s guarantee schemes have significantly improved the lives of citizens, especially women. He noted that the Shakti Yojana has benefited crores of women and increased bus ridership by nearly 40 per cent since its launch.

The minister also unveiled plans to strengthen public transport infrastructure by adding 5,000 new buses to the fleet. Of these, 1,000 buses will be purchased using state government funds.

“In addition, 4,000 electric buses will be procured with financial assistance from the Central government. These buses will be purchased in phases and distributed among the four transport corporations based on operational requirements,” he said.

Emphasising passenger safety, particularly for women and girls, Byrathi Suresh directed officials to expedite the installation of Vehicle Location Tracking Systems (VLTS) in commercial vehicles, including taxis, cabs and other passenger transport vehicles.

The minister said the government remains committed to modernising public transport while ensuring safer, greener and more accessible mobility for all citizens.