Gukesh can learn from Praggnanandhaa’s resilience, says Viswanathan Anand

Chennai

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand believes reigning world champion D Gukesh can take valuable inspiration from compatriot R Praggnanandhaa following the youngster’s historic triumph at the Norway Chess tournament.

Praggnanandhaa recently became the first Indian player to win the prestigious Norway Chess title after producing a remarkable comeback in the final rounds of the event. Meanwhile, Gukesh endured a disappointing campaign, finishing sixth despite entering the tournament as the reigning world champion.

Speaking about Praggnanandhaa’s achievement, Anand praised the teenager’s fighting spirit, creativity and perseverance.

“I am delighted that Praggnanandhaa has won Norway Chess in an impressive style. I am especially happy with the spectacular turnaround he achieved in the last four rounds,” Anand said.

The five-time world champion noted that Praggnanandhaa’s willingness to fight in every position has become one of his greatest strengths.

“He is always ready for a fight and often comes up with interesting concepts on the board. The results may not always go his way, but his attitude remains the same,” Anand observed.

Turning his attention to Gukesh, Anand said the world champion appears to be going through a difficult phase but stressed that hard work and persistence can quickly reverse fortunes in elite chess.

“At the moment, Praggnanandhaa is playing better than Gukesh, but things can change very quickly. Gukesh seems to be stuck a little. He can take inspiration from Pragg and understand that continued hard work eventually brings results,” he said.

Gukesh is expected to defend his world title later this year against Javokhir Sindarov, making the coming months crucial for his preparations.

Anand also highlighted the healthy rivalry among India’s leading young grandmasters, including Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi.

“We have never had three players at such a high level simultaneously. They are constantly pushing each other to improve,” he said.

The chess icon expressed satisfaction with India’s rapid rise in world chess, noting that the country now boasts 95 grandmasters and consistently produces players capable of competing at the highest level.

According to Anand, India is firmly among the world’s top three chess nations and continues to strengthen its position with every passing year.