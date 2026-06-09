Olise hat-trick powers France past Northern Ireland before World Cup

Paris

Michael Olise produced a stunning hat-trick as France defeated Northern Ireland 3-1 in their final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup, giving coach Didier Deschamps a memorable farewell appearance on French soil.

The Bayern Munich winger was the standout performer in Lille, scoring all three goals as France completed their preparations in style ahead of their tournament opener against Senegal on June 16 in New Jersey.

The match also marked Deschamps’ final game in France before stepping down after the World Cup, ending a remarkable 14-year tenure in charge of Les Bleus. The veteran coach selected an attacking lineup featuring Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Olise, and the quartet frequently troubled the Northern Ireland defence.

Olise opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when he reacted quickest after Dembélé’s shot was blocked inside the penalty area. The winger doubled France’s advantage shortly after halftime, firing home from close range following another defensive lapse.

The 24-year-old then completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion in the 75th minute. Cutting in from the right flank, Olise curled a superb left-footed effort into the top corner from around 20 metres, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

The performance further strengthened his credentials as a guaranteed starter for France at the World Cup. Olise has enjoyed an outstanding season with Bayern Munich, scoring 22 goals in all competitions and establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking players.

Northern Ireland briefly threatened a comeback when Patrick Kelly pulled a goal back midway through the second half. France’s defence switched off momentarily, allowing Kelly to tap in from close range after a well-worked move.

Despite the win, Mbappé was unable to add to his tally of 56 international goals and remains one goal short of equalling France’s all-time scoring record held by Olivier Giroud.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan in New York. Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo scored both goals from the penalty spot as coach Ronald Koeman’s side completed its preparations ahead of a World Cup opener against Japan.

For France, however, the night belonged entirely to Olise, whose dazzling display has boosted expectations ahead of another World Cup challenge.