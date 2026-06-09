Sooryavanshi changed cricket’s dynamics, says McGrath while praising teenage sensation

Intro

Australian legend hails Sooryavanshi’s impact while backing traditional Test cricket.

Chennai

Former Australian pace great Glenn McGrath has heaped praise on teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the youngster has already “changed the game” with his extraordinary performances and fearless approach in the IPL.

McGrath, who is in Chennai as Director of Coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation alongside chief coach M. Senthilnathan, described Sooryavanshi as a rare talent whose power-hitting and maturity have surprised cricket followers around the world.

The Australian World Cup winner said the 15-year-old’s remarkable IPL campaign, which earned him the Orange Cap and a place in India’s T20I squad for the England and Ireland tour, had been nothing short of sensational.

“It is nice to see the kid play the way he did in the IPL. He has definitely changed the game,” McGrath said, recalling the teenager’s fearless batting against some of the world’s best bowlers, including three consecutive sixes off Australian captain Pat Cummins.

“He was unbelievable. A guy who is only 15 looks incredibly strong. I think something like this can happen only in India or the subcontinent. In Australia, I can’t imagine a 15-year-old playing at this level,” he added.

While applauding Sooryavanshi’s achievements, McGrath stressed that Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge and hoped young players would continue to value the longest format. He opposed suggestions of reducing Test matches to four days, insisting that five-day contests provide the true examination of a player’s skill and character.

Referring to India’s recent innings victory over Afghanistan, McGrath said he was pleased with the result but disappointed that the match ended in just three days.

“Test cricket should be a contest between bat and ball and last five days. Playing on a fifth-day wicket is the ultimate challenge,” he said.

McGrath also expressed pride in MRF Pace Foundation products Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge, who impressed for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, saying their performances reflected the academy’s continued success in nurturing fast-bowling talent.