CBSE evaluation concerns push Bengaluru students towards PU colleges

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Growing concerns over alleged evaluation errors in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system are prompting a noticeable shift of students from CBSE schools to Pre-University (PU) colleges in Bengaluru.

Several schools have reported students withdrawing from Class 11 admissions despite forfeiting advance fees, reflecting a deepening trust deficit among parents and students. Many fear that inconsistencies in CBSE evaluation, particularly in core subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, could affect their future academic prospects.

The concern is particularly significant in Karnataka, where admissions to professional courses consider an equal weightage of marks obtained in the Common Entrance Test (CET) and Class 12 board examinations. Parents worry that lower scores in CBSE assessments could place students at a disadvantage compared to their PU counterparts.

A senior secondary coordinator at a CBSE school in Bengaluru said five students recently withdrew from Class 11 after the CBSE controversy surfaced.

“Our admissions began in November and continued until March. Students paid a deposit of ₹30,000. Despite not receiving refunds, five students chose to leave because their parents were worried about the uncertainty surrounding CBSE evaluation,” the teacher said.

S. Sandeep Pai, Chairman of Bangalore Sarvodaya Schools, an association representing CBSE institutions in the city, confirmed the trend.

“We have seen multiple cases where students have withdrawn after the evaluation-related concerns emerged. One parent specifically cited the CBSE controversy as the reason for moving her child out. This is happening across several schools,” he said.

Pai noted that some institutions operate both CBSE and PU sections on the same campus, making the transition easier for students. Despite similar fee structures, many families are opting for PU education.

“In Karnataka, parents place great importance on marks. Even where fees are the same, students are choosing PU courses because they feel more confident about scoring well,” he added.

J. Bhuvaneswari, Principal of Presidency School (South), said seven high-performing Class 10 students recently left the CBSE stream for PU colleges.

“We tried to convince them to continue, but they preferred PU education,” she said.

Another school principal, requesting anonymity, reported a sharp decline in Class 11 and 12 admissions.

“Out of 117 students in Class 10, only around 10 per cent opted to continue in CBSE. Even among those who initially enrolled, a few later shifted to PU colleges. The controversy is clearly having a negative impact,” the principal said.

Educationists believe the trend could continue unless confidence in the CBSE evaluation system is restored.