Relief for Bengaluru residents as bus fares and hotel prices stay unchanged

Intro

Despite rising costs, Bengaluru gets relief as fares and food prices stay unchanged.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

With prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and essential commodities continuing to rise, people across Karnataka are facing mounting financial pressure. However, residents of Bengaluru have received a measure of relief, as private bus fares and hotel food prices will remain unchanged despite increasing operational costs.

Private bus operators in coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have revised fares, citing higher diesel prices and maintenance expenses. The new fare structure came into effect on June 9.

In contrast, private bus operators in Bengaluru have decided not to increase ticket prices for the time being. According to representatives of the Bengaluru Private Bus Operators’ Union, increasing fares now could further reduce passenger numbers and worsen financial losses.

Operators pointed out that government welfare schemes have significantly changed travel patterns in the city. The Shakti scheme provides free bus travel for women, while students are already benefiting from subsidised or free travel facilities. As a result, many commuters now prefer public transport over private buses.

“Diesel prices, maintenance costs, toll charges and taxes have all gone up sharply. However, passenger numbers on private buses have declined. If we increase fares now, it may drive away even more commuters,” said Dinesh, a private bus operator.

The hospitality sector has also announced temporary relief for consumers. The State Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association has clarified that there will be no immediate increase in the prices of meals, snacks and other food items despite the recent rise in commercial LPG cylinder prices.

Commercial LPG cylinder rates were increased by Rs 46 this month, adding to the burden on hotels and restaurants. The industry has already absorbed similar increases in May and June, leading to higher operating costs.

However, hoteliers have decided not to pass the additional burden on to customers for now.

Industry representatives said repeated price hikes could discourage customers and affect business. Keeping consumer interests in mind, hotel owners have chosen to maintain existing food prices despite the growing cost pressures.

While inflation continues to affect households across the state, the decision by Bengaluru’s private transport operators and hotel industry has come as welcome news for citizens already struggling with rising living expenses.