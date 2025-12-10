Biggest anti-national act is ‘vote chori’: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused BJP of “vote chori,” alleging Election Commission capture and unprecedented immunity for the commissioner

New Delhi

On Tuesday, December 9, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling “vote chori” (vote theft) the “biggest anti-national act” and alleging that the party had effectively captured the Election Commission (EC). Gandhi questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah amended the law to grant what he described as a “gift of immunity” to the election commissioner, a move unprecedented in India’s history.

During a debate on electoral reforms, he asserted that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sought to control every institution in the country, including the EC, which triggered protests from the treasury benches. Gandhi further stated that vote theft by the BJP was eroding the nation’s democratic fabric and undermining the principles of modern India.

He challenged the government on its law changes regarding CCTV and election data, arguing that the EC’s directive to destroy recordings after 45 days was less about protecting data and more about facilitating election manipulation. Gandhi cited irregularities in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections, including a Brazilian model’s photo appearing multiple times in the electoral rolls, as evidence of alleged fraud. He also pointed out that the EC had not responded to queries regarding the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Karnataka elections, questioning its impartiality and transparency in managing the electoral process.

EC is implementing NRC, not SIR: Cong MP Jothimani

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu S. Jothimani, speaking on electoral reforms in Lok Sabha says the government is implementing NRC and not SIR. “The government wants to disenfranchise hundreds of voters through this exercise,” Ms. Jothimani says.



1. Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the implementation of SIR in India is not new, while it has occurred before, it has not been practiced in recent decades. He emphasized that equality is the core principle of SIR.

2. Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey claimed Congress has historically compromised ethics for Muslim votes, a practice he says dates back to Nehru’s era.

3. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned, will resume at 11 a.m. today (December 10, 2025.)

RS continues discussion on Vande Mataram



New Delhi

The division of ‘Vande Mataram’ song for “politics of appeasement” led to the partition of India, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, as he slammed the Opposition for linking the debate on 150 years of the national song with the upcoming West Bengal elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge countered accusing BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of insulting Jawaharlal Nehru, as he said the decision to use only the first two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ as the national song was collectively taken by leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. As the ruling BJP accused the Congress of ‘dividing’ the song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Kharge said that Congress leaders have always been chanting ‘Vande Mataram’.