BJP leaders, farmers during march to Suvarna Soudha

On Tuesday, several protesters, including Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, were detained by police while marching with a large group of farmers toward the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. The protest aimed to highlight the Congress government’s alleged “anti-farmer policies.”

The march was led by Vijayendra, along with Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and several MLAs, MLCs, and senior party leaders. The demonstration began at Malini City Grounds and proceeded toward the legislature amid a heavy police presence. Protesters raised slogans accusing the government of ignoring farmers’ problems and failing to address key agricultural issues.

Vijayendra criticized internal conflicts within the ruling Congress, claiming policy paralysis has left farmers’ concerns unattended. He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of prioritizing political ambitions over governance, with the Cabinet often in Delhi rather than addressing local agricultural crises. Vijayendra highlighted failures in supporting sugarcane and maize farmers, noting inadequate compensation, delays in opening procurement centers, and forcing farmers to sell produce at distress prices.

Cong leaders slam BJP over farmer protests

BJP should protest against Central govt: DCM

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar slammed BJP, saying it should protest against the Modi government instead of Karnataka. “Centre has denied funds for Mahadayi, Mekedatu, Upper Bhadra and Krishna projects, besides hurting farmers on sugarcane and maize,” he said, adding BJP leaders have “no shame.”



HK Patil calls BJP protests as ‘unreasonable’

Karnataka Minister HK Patil criticised the BJP’s farmer protest, saying the central government caused issues by fixing MRP, FRP, and sugar rates. Speaking in Belagavi, he called the protest “immoral and unreasonable” and affirmed that the state government, led by the CM, fully supports farmers and will seek justice.



“I am the real Opposition leader” : Yatnal’s fiery claim in Assembly

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Tuesday insisted he is “the genuine Opposition leader” in the Assembly. The strong statement came after his protest over being moved from his usual seat — a change he said was unfair to senior legislators.

During the session, Congress MLA Ranganath accused BJP of treating Yatnal like an orphan and pledged party solidarity. In response, the Assembly Speaker explained that seat assignments depend on party strength in government — “when in power you’re senior, when out you’re junior” — a system affected Yatnal’s seating.

Yatnal rejected this, declaring he is not a political opportunist. He emphasized he didn’t go to the Chief Minister’s residence seeking favour, and challenged that if anyone is truly the Opposition leader, it’s him — not R. Ashoka.