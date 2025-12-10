DGCA cuts IndiGo’s flight schedule by 10 per cent

New Delhi

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday ordered a 10 per cent reduction in IndiGo’s flight schedule, responding to the large-scale disruptions that have affected the airline’s operations since December 1, 2025.

According to the aviation safety regulator, the curtailed schedule will apply across multiple sectors, with the most significant trims on high-demand, high-frequency routes. The DGCA has directed IndiGo to submit a revised operational schedule by 5 pm today (December 10).

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, in a video message on Tuesday, expressed deep regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured that the airline’s operations have been “normalised.” Earlier in the day, IndiGo had cancelled 423 flights nationwide, including 121 from Bengaluru and 152 from Delhi.



Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu warned that no airline can inconvenience passengers through poor planning or regulatory violations, assuring strict action against IndiGo for nationwide disruptions and crew-rostering failures.

“No airline, regardless of its size, will be allowed to cause inconvenience to passengers due to poor planning or failure to follow regulations.” – Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu