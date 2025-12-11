Pressure on Shubman Gill as India Look to Extend Lead in Mullanpur

India’s Shubman Gill faces T20 challenge ahead of second match against South Africa

MULLANPUR

With India aiming to extend their dominance in the T20 series, Shubman Gill is under pressure to deliver a substantial knock in the second T20 International against South Africa today. Despite India’s impressive victory in the series opener, Gill’s form since his T20 comeback in September has raised questions.

Since his return to the T20 setup after an impressive Test debut as captain in the UK, Gill has struggled to find consistency at the top of the order. With Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma excelling in the role, the team management has continued to show faith in Gill, despite a lack of explosive performances in recent outings.

Gill’s playing style contrasts with that of power hitters like Sharma, and he will need to adapt to find what works best for him in the T20 format. While India’s aggressive approach has left little room for anchors in the middle order, Gill’s role will be crucial to building solid partnerships, especially in the early overs.

Additionally, India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, is also facing scrutiny after a dip in form over the last year. As India prepares for the World Cup defense, the consistency of key players like Suryakumar becomes a crucial factor.

The second match, to be played in the cooler environment of New Chandigarh, will see little change in the winning combination from the first game. The pitch at Mullanpur, known for producing challenging conditions during the IPL, could again be a testing ground for both teams.

For South Africa, a strong comeback is necessary after their heavy loss in the opening game. The team will need to build partnerships and regain momentum if they are to challenge India in the series.