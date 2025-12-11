Pandya Opens Up on Mental Strength after Injury Setbacks

Hardik Pandya reflects on his injury recovery and the confidence that drives him

CUTTACK

Hardik Pandya, India’s dynamic all-rounder, believes that a positive mindset has been key to his comeback following injury setbacks. His return to the field after a nearly two-month hiatus due to a left quadriceps injury was marked by a match-winning performance in India’s dominant 101-run win against South Africa in the first T20I on Tuesday.

Pandya, who scored an unbeaten 59 off 28 balls and took 1/16 with the ball, expressed how crucial mental resilience had been during his recovery. “Injuries test you mentally, and they bring a lot of self-doubt,” he said. “But I focused on coming back stronger, bigger, and better. A lot of credit goes to my loved ones for supporting me through the tough times.”

Pandya, who will play a vital role in India’s T20 World Cup campaign in two months, emphasized that self-belief has been his driving force. “I’ve always believed that if you don’t believe in yourself, how can others believe in you?” he said, noting that he derives confidence from within, regardless of external perceptions.

The cricketer also shared his perspective on staying true to himself: “I don’t sugarcoat things. It’s never about what others think, it’s about how I feel inside.” Pandya added that he thrives on the energy of the crowd, which motivates him to perform. “You should be a rockstar. When you perform, and the crowd goes berserk, that’s the biggest motivation.”

Pandya, who turned a hostile Mumbai crowd into fans after his T20 World Cup triumph, described his approach to challenges: “Life throws lemons at me, but I always make lemonade.”