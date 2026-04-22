Siddaramaiah remains unchanged, will always be outspoken, says Zameer Ahmed

BENGALURU

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday made candid remarks about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that his personality and style of functioning remain unchanged over the years.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Zameer said Siddaramaiah continues to be direct and outspoken in his approach. “He is still the same as he was before. If he speaks, it will sound different,” he said, indicating that the Chief Minister’s assertive communication style persists despite political developments.

He added that while some of Siddaramaiah’s close associates appear silent amid recent controversies, it does not reflect any distancing. “Everyone is close to the Chief Minister. Just because he is silent now does not mean anything has changed,” he noted.

Responding to reports about Muslim religious leaders writing letters to senior Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Zameer said he had only seen the issue in media reports and refrained from commenting on their contents. “Those who wrote the letters should be asked directly. I am not here to interpret their views,” he said.

On concerns regarding alleged dissatisfaction among sections of the community, Zameer maintained that the government has not discriminated against anyone. “There is no discrimination. Everyone is being treated equally,” he asserted.

Addressing the controversy surrounding disciplinary action against party leaders like Nazir Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar, he said due process should be followed. “If there are allegations of anti-party activities, a notice must be issued and a reply sought before taking action. There is a procedure,” he explained, while clarifying that action itself is not necessarily wrong if rules are followed.

Zameer also acknowledged that some religious and political leaders may be upset but expressed confidence that the issues would be resolved through dialogue. “We will talk and fix everything,” he said.

Defending the government’s record, he pointed out increased budget allocations for minority welfare, stating that funds had risen significantly in recent years, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.