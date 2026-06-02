UT Khader denies deputy CM speculation reports

Intro

UT Khader dismissed reports linking him to deputy CM post, saying he has received no official information.

Mangaluru

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has said he has no information regarding reports linking him to a possible deputy chief minister post amid speculation about an impending cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Speaking to media persons in Mangaluru, Khader clarified that he had only seen such reports in the media and had not received any official communication or indication from the government or his party regarding the matter.

He reiterated that he continues to serve as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and said he has no personal aspirations for any specific political position. According to him, decisions regarding roles and responsibilities are made by the government and party leadership.

Khader also recalled that similar speculation had emerged in 2023 about his possible induction as a minister, but he was instead appointed as Speaker. He said he has carried out his responsibilities in the post with sincerity and commitment.

Emphasising his focus on public service, Khader said that the position or portfolio is not important to him, but rather the work assigned to him. He added that he would comment on political matters after completing his tenure as Speaker.

He further stated that he was happy serving in the role, noting that many legislators aspire to become Speaker at least once in their careers. He credited his party, workers and voters for enabling his rise to the current position.

Khader also mentioned that he would be in Bengaluru for official engagements over the next two days. The remarks come amid ongoing political discussions in Karnataka about possible changes in the state cabinet and leadership roles.