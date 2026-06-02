Protest demands deputy CM post for Santosh Lad

Blurb

Shivamogga protesters demanded Santosh Lad be made Deputy CM, citing his welfare work and warning of statewide agitation if demand is ignored

Shivamogga

Members of the Shivamogga District Kshatriya Maratha Samaj staged a protest at Gopi Circle, demanding that Labor Minister Santosh Lad be given the post of Deputy Chief Minister in Karnataka’s cabinet under Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The protesters argued that Santosh Lad, known as an Ahinda leader, has delivered effective governance as Labour Minister and has worked extensively for the welfare of all communities. They said his contributions to public service and social welfare initiatives make him a strong candidate for a higher leadership role in the state government.

Speaking during the protest, district president Shivajirao Sindhia highlighted several initiatives attributed to Santosh Lad, including assistance to economically weaker sections through his foundation. He claimed that the minister has facilitated the construction of around 4,800 free borewells for the poor, helping improve access to drinking water in rural areas.

He further stated that Lad has supported self-employment initiatives for thousands of people and has played a key role in providing relief and assistance during crises. He also cited his involvement in helping Karnataka residents affected by a violent incident in Kashmir, including arranging medical support for the injured and ensuring the return of mortal remains through special arrangements.

The community leaders insisted that such public service and popularity justify granting him the Deputy Chief Minister position. They urged the Congress leadership, including senior party figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala, to consider their demand.

The protesters warned that if Santosh Lad is not given the post, the Kshatriya Maratha community would launch statewide agitations in protest.

Community representatives said that memorandums have already been sent via fax to senior national leaders seeking intervention. The demonstration saw participation from several community members, including Geetha Satish, Kavita Torad, Meera Bai, Dinesh Chouhan, Arjun Rao, K.L. Ramesh, and Ravikumar.