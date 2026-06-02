Teacher rewards students with flight trip

Bidar

In an inspiring initiative to promote academic excellence, a government school teacher from Bidar district sponsored an air travel experience for three students who scored above 95 marks in English in the SSLC examination.

The initiative was taken by English teacher Satish Majage, who teaches at a Government Primary School in Boral village of Aurad taluk. A native of Ekalar village, he personally funded the trip as a reward for high-performing students from his hometown school.

The three students who benefited from the initiative are Omkar Kallappa Ramgond (97 marks), Bhagyavanti Ashok Biradar (96 marks), and Ankita Siddappa Deshatte (96 marks). The teacher had earlier announced that students scoring above 95 marks in English would be rewarded with an air travel experience.

As part of the promise, the students, accompanied by a teacher and a parent, travelled from Hyderabad to Tirupati on May 31 via a Star Air flight. The total expenditure for travel, accommodation and food was around ₹20,000, which was personally borne by Majage.

He said the objective was to motivate rural students and help them aspire for higher achievements by giving them exposure to unique experiences. According to him, students from government schools often lack such opportunities, and small initiatives like this can boost their confidence and competitive spirit.

Majage added that teachers have a key role in encouraging and nurturing talent, especially in rural areas where resources are limited. He expressed happiness that the students experienced air travel for the first time and created memorable experiences.

The initiative has received appreciation from parents, fellow teachers and local residents, who described it as a meaningful effort to encourage academic performance and inspire other students to excel in studies.