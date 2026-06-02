Karnataka coast surfs into global sporting spotlight

Surathkal

The waves of the Arabian Sea are increasingly becoming a platform for sporting ambition rather than just a source of livelihood, as surfing gains strong popularity along Karnataka’s coastline.

Once considered a niche international sport, surfing has now developed into a growing movement in coastal Karnataka, with Tannirbhavi Beach and Sasihithlu Beach emerging as prominent surfing hubs attracting national attention.

The sport’s expansion has been driven largely by grassroots initiatives from surfing organisations and training academies, which have introduced the activity to hundreds of young people, many from fishing families. Free coaching and equipment support have helped remove financial barriers and opened new opportunities for coastal youth.

The ongoing NMPT Indian Open Surfing Championship at Tannirbhavi Beach highlights the rapid rise of the sport, with surfers from different states participating in competitive conditions that test endurance, balance and technical skill on the waves.

Officials associated with the event said surfing demands a combination of physical strength, mental focus and deep understanding of sea conditions. Athletes must constantly read wave patterns and respond quickly while performing manoeuvres on moving water.

The inclusion of surfing in the 2026 Asian Games has further boosted enthusiasm among young surfers, making national-level championships an important stepping stone for those aiming to represent India internationally.

Participants across age categories, including juniors, women and senior surfers, are competing in structured divisions that encourage wider participation and talent development.

According to organisers, the growing popularity of surfing is transforming coastal Karnataka into a recognised adventure sports destination. What was once a recreational activity limited to a few enthusiasts is now evolving into a structured sporting ecosystem.

With rising participation, institutional support and expanding visibility, surfing is increasingly seen as a pathway for coastal youth to pursue sporting careers and achieve international recognition, turning the region’s shoreline into a launchpad for global dreams.