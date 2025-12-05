Friday, December 5, 2025
HomeIndiaUS deported 3,258 Indian nationals in 2025: EAM
India

US deported 3,258 Indian nationals in 2025: EAM

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
187


India reported 18,822 nationals deported from the US since 2009, with 3,258 in 2025, as Jaishankar flagged concerns over deportee treatment

New Delhi

The United States has deported a total of 18,822 Indian nationals since 2009, including 3,258 individuals so far in 2025, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while responding to supplementaries, noted that 617 Indians were deported in 2023 and 1,368 in 2024. Of those deported in 2025, 2,032 (around 62.3%) returned on regular commercial flights, while 1,226 (37.6%) arrived on chartered flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Jaishankar highlighted that the Ministry of External Affairs has consistently raised concerns with US authorities regarding the treatment of deportees, especially the use of shackles, with heightened concern for women and children. He also pointed out the role of state governments and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in addressing human trafficking, noting that Punjab accounts for the highest number of such cases.

The NIA, which has an anti-human trafficking division, has registered 27 cases, leading to 169 arrests and chargesheets against 132 individuals. Significant arrests include key traffickers in Haryana and Punjab on August 7, and in Himachal Pradesh on October 2. Jaishankar emphasized the government’s commitment to tackling human trafficking and ensuring the welfare of deported citizens.

Circle
EAM said no instance of shackling of women and children has been brought to the notice of this Ministry since the 5th February deportation flight


The Harjit Kaur case

Regarding the case of Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old Punjabi woman, who was deported in September this year, Jaishankar denied that she was handcuffed, but said she was rather mistreated during her detention. Jaishankar said her matter was raised by them with the US authorities.

“Whenever any flight with deportees comes, the deportees are invariably interviewed by the officials of the Government of India. In this case, our immigration officers have confirmed that she was not handcuffed. We have seen reports related to this.”


Quote

“They have also conveyed that their policy of shackling deportees is followed to ensure the safety and security of all passengers on these flights. In the past, they claim that there have been instances of violence by deportees against fellow deportees and supporting crew members on such deportation flights.”

Previous article
K’taka Cabinet approves 8 key bills, including on hate speech
Next article
SC Supports BLOs
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.