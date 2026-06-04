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ORR flooded again as rain triggers massive traffic snarls

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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BENGALURU

A spell of heavy evening rain brought Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor to a near standstill, exposing persistent issues of waterlogging and traffic congestion. The Panathur stretch witnessed severe flooding despite recent road-widening works, with residents blaming the absence of drainage improvements. Water accumulated at the railway underpass and Panathur S-Cross, disrupting movement for hours. The impact extended across Bellandur, Doddanakundi and Devarabeesanahalli, where long queues of vehicles crawled through flooded roads. Commuters reported lengthy delays, with many taking more than two hours to cover short distances during peak evening traffic.

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City Hilights
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