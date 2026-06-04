US proposes new tariffs on 60 nations

WASHINGTON

The United States has announced a major trade proposal to slap fresh tariffs on 60 global economies, including India.

Washington claims these penalties are necessary after investigations revealed that these nations are importing or exporting goods manufactured using forced labor.

The US Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) explained that the new measures are being introduced under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Under this proposal, nations that already have partial rules against forced labor will face a 10 percent tariff. Meanwhile, 54 countries including India, China, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom, could be hit with a heavier 12.5 percent duty for failing to effectively ban these products. To help cushion the economic blow, the US has proposed a special textile mechanism to allow a limited volume of clothing imports at lower rates.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer strongly defended the decision, stating that the global failure to eliminate forced labor creates an unfair playing field for American workers. He emphasized that the US will no longer tolerate this trade imbalance.

The sudden announcement comes at a highly sensitive time for New Delhi. A visiting American trade team is currently in India to finalize a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Indian negotiators, led by Additional Secretary Darpan Jain, are working hard to secure preferential market access. Sources indicate that securing relief from these aggressive American tariff investigations will now be at the absolute top of India’s agenda during these high-stakes diplomatic talks.