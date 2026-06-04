Bahrain sounds sirens as Gulf conflict escalates

MANAMA

Bahrain has activated its emergency warning sirens nationwide, ordering residents to seek immediate shelter as a sudden wave of cross-border conflict grips the Gulf region.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior urged the public to remain completely calm and quickly head to the nearest safe location.

As Bahrain sounded alarms, neighboring Kuwait was already actively battling severe aerial threats. Kuwaiti air defense networks engaged and destroyed a massive wave of incoming missiles and drones.

The Kuwaiti Army confirmed that loud explosions heard across the country were the result of defensive systems successfully intercepting these hostile attacks. Following the intense battle, military officials warned citizens not to touch any fallen shrapnel and to report debris immediately.

This sharp escalation coincides with aggressive statements from Iran’s state broadcaster, which claimed that American military bases inside Kuwait were deliberately targeted. Tehran stated the strikes were retaliation for recent Western military maneuvers across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iran claimed its strikes were successful, the United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) painted a very different picture. CENTCOM confirmed that American forces successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at their bases in Kuwait, reporting zero injuries or damage. This dangerous exchange marks a terrifying peak in regional instability, following months of direct military confrontations between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Kuwaiti authorities have stated they hold Iran fully responsible for these heinous attacks.