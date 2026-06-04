Thursday, June 4, 2026
HomeWorldBahrain sounds sirens as Gulf conflict escalates
World

Bahrain sounds sirens as Gulf conflict escalates

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
1257

MANAMA

Bahrain has activated its emergency warning sirens nationwide, ordering residents to seek immediate shelter as a sudden wave of cross-border conflict grips the Gulf region.

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior urged the public to remain completely calm and quickly head to the nearest safe location.

As Bahrain sounded alarms, neighboring Kuwait was already actively battling severe aerial threats. Kuwaiti air defense networks engaged and destroyed a massive wave of incoming missiles and drones.

The Kuwaiti Army confirmed that loud explosions heard across the country were the result of defensive systems successfully intercepting these hostile attacks. Following the intense battle, military officials warned citizens not to touch any fallen shrapnel and to report debris immediately.

This sharp escalation coincides with aggressive statements from Iran’s state broadcaster, which claimed that American military bases inside Kuwait were deliberately targeted. Tehran stated the strikes were retaliation for recent Western military maneuvers across the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

While Iran claimed its strikes were successful, the United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) painted a very different picture. CENTCOM confirmed that American forces successfully intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at their bases in Kuwait, reporting zero injuries or damage. This dangerous exchange marks a terrifying peak in regional instability, following months of direct military confrontations between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Kuwaiti authorities have stated they hold Iran fully responsible for these heinous attacks.

Previous article
CENTCOM attacks tanker defying Iran blockade
Next article
US proposes new tariffs on 60 nations
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.