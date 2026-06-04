CENTCOM attacks tanker defying Iran blockade

The US military disabled a commercial oil tanker heading toward Iran to enforce its strict naval blockade

FLORIDA

The United States military has disabled a commercial oil tanker heading toward Iran, strictly enforcing its heavy naval blockade.

The Botswana-flagged vessel, named M/T Lexie, was targeted by US Central Command (CENTCOM) after it ignored repeated warnings for 24 hours to change its course toward Kharg Island.

An American military aircraft eventually fired a Hellfire missile into the empty ship’s engine room to halt it.

Meanwhile, a separate maritime crisis unfolded as the commercial vessel Sariska V was hit by two projectiles at a port near Iraq. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility, falsely calling it an American ship. However, the Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company strongly rejected this claim, maintaining its total neutrality.

These high-seas confrontations come as deadly ground fighting continues between Israel and Hezbollah. Despite the ongoing violence, Lebanese and Israeli representatives just finished their first day of direct peace talks in Washington. While US President Donald Trump announced he had brokered a framework to halt the violence, a formal agreement remains elusive.

Testifying before a Senate committee, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio blamed Hezbollah for the political deadlock, stating that Israel and Lebanon could easily reach a peace deal without them. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam called these talks the best option for his country, despite fierce pushback from Hezbollah. The urgent need for a diplomatic breakthrough is clear, as health officials report that Israeli bombardments have tragically killed over 3,400 people in Lebanon since March.