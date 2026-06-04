America remains only global superpower: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared America the sole global superpower, asserting military dominance while addressing tensions and nuclear negotiations with Iran.

WASHINGTON

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has proudly declared that the United States remains the world’s only true superpower, even as heavy tensions continue to rock West Asia.

Speaking at a Senate hearing, Rubio strongly defended the Trump administration’s foreign policy. He boldly highlighted America’s unmatched economic influence and military strength during a time when lawmakers are questioning Washington’s security strategies. Rubio confidently stated that the United States possesses the most formidable military in human history, while the American dollar firmly remains the world’s dominant reserve currency.

The top diplomat took a very sharp stance against Iran, calling Tehran’s recent maritime actions entirely unlawful. He demanded that Iran immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping waterway. Furthermore, Rubio claimed that American military strikes had completely crushed Iran’s naval capabilities. He mocked their remaining forces, stating that Iran no longer has a real navy, but rather a small collection of speedboats equipped with machine guns.

Turning to diplomatic efforts, Rubio revealed that Iran has finally agreed to negotiate certain aspects of its controversial nuclear programme. However, he warned lawmakers that these talks might not lead to an agreement that satisfies Congress. The Secretary of State acknowledged that negotiations are deeply complicated by ongoing chaos and uncertainty surrounding Iran’s current leadership. Despite these complex hurdles, Rubio insisted that the absolute dominance of United States power remains entirely unchallenged on the global stage.