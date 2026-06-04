Iran prepares massive funeral for late leader

After a 4-month delay, Iran has announced a historic 3-day state funeral in mid-June for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

TEHRAN

Iran has announced plans for a major three-day state funeral for its former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The long-serving leader was killed earlier this year during an escalating conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Tehran’s Deputy Mayor, Mohammad Amin Tavakoli-Zadeh, shared the official details according to reports. He confirmed that massive public processions will take place across three key locations being, the capital city of Tehran, alongside the deeply religious hubs of Qom and Mashhad.

In Tehran alone, the main ceremonial events are expected to last for a full 24 hours. City officials are already rushing to make massive logistical arrangements. They expect an unprecedented crowd of up to 20 million citizens to pack the capital during the events.

This announcement arrives several months after the 86-year-old leader passed away. Traditional Islamic customs usually require quick burials within days of death. However, Iranian authorities deliberately chose to delay the final rites due to the massive challenges of managing such giant crowds. State media reports indicate that the historic ceremonies are now tentatively set for mid-June, though exact timings remain hidden from the public.

Khamenei’s dramatic death ended his three-decade rule as the most powerful religious and political figure in Iran. At the time, his passing triggered highly mixed reactions nationwide, sparking both deep grief and public celebrations. Following his death, his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was named as the new successor, though he has not yet made a public appearance.