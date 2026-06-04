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Hidden war remnant cripples Afghan teenager

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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GHAZNI

A tragic accident shook eastern Afghanistan when a teenager was severely hurt by a hidden explosive. The boy discovered a metallic object that looked like a harmless toy in the Gilan district. Tragically, it detonated while he was playing with it. Decades of conflict have left Afghanistan littered with deadly, unexploded military debris. These hidden dangers continuously threaten innocent lives, especially children in rural villages who mistake them for playthings. Officials are desperately urging residents to stay cautious and immediately report any strange or suspicious objects to local authorities to prevent further heartbreak.

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City Hilights
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