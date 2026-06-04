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Pakistani military siege sparks Balochistan crisis

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has fiercely condemned a brutal two-week military curfew gripping the Mashkai region. Armed forces have completely sealed off the area, forcing schools, hospitals, and markets to close. Terrified residents are trapped inside, facing severe starvation as soldiers only permit a single hour daily for grocery shopping. Activists report that locals are being detained, tortured, and even killed inside military camps. Human rights groups are urgently appealing to the United Nations, warning of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis if the international community continues to ignore these severe abuses.

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City Hilights
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