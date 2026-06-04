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Police shoot innocent Christian youth in Pakistan

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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ISLAMABAD

A twenty-two-year-old Christian ride-hailing driver, Alyan Johnson, is fighting for his life after Pakistani police shot him nine times. The brutal incident occurred in Rawalpindi when officers tracking a suspect opened fire on the innocent worker, despite his loud cries rendering himself unarmed. This tragic shooting has reignited severe international panic over extrajudicial violence and police brutality targeting minority groups. Rights commissions reveal that hundreds of suspects are killed annually in staged encounters. While authorities promise a full investigation, the victim’s family is desperately demanding justice and an immediate end to systemic police corruption.

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City Hilights
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