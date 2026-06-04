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Graduate unemployment triples radically in Bangladesh

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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DHAKA

A new report reveals a severe jobs crisis in Bangladesh, where graduate unemployment has skyrocketed to over thirteen percent. The overall youth jobless rate has also doubled, leaving nearly thirty percent of young citizens completely stranded without education, employment, or training. Experts blame this crisis on a “jobless economic growth” model rather than poor schooling. Every year, over eight hundred thousand fresh job-seekers are left empty-handed as market demand falls short. Analysts warn that traditional vocational training fails to fix the issue, urging deeper economic reforms to generate sustainable career opportunities for the younger generation.

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