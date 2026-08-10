Vijayendra accuses Nagendra of blackmailing Congress high command

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Monday accused B Nagendra of allegedly blackmailing the Congress high command to secure his re-induction into the Karnataka Cabinet. Speaking after a Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Malleswaram, Vijayendra questioned how Nagendra could be made a minister while facing serious allegations related to the alleged misuse of hundreds of crores meant for Scheduled Tribe welfare.

“There was pressure on the Congress high command from Nagendra. If he was not inducted, he had threatened to reveal several facts before the media,” Vijayendra alleged.

He demanded that the Congress government explain what pressure was exerted on Chief Minister D K Shivakumar or the high command to bring Nagendra back into the Cabinet.

Vijayendra said reinstating a leader facing corruption allegations before completion of the investigation and while court proceedings are continuing was “highly alarming”. He demanded Nagendra’s removal and said the BJP would raise the issue inside the legislature and launch protests across Karnataka.

Vijayendra also criticised Shivakumar for spending time in Delhi instead of addressing issues facing Karnataka. He said farmers were suffering amid drought, while key departments, including Agriculture, Revenue and Horticulture, lacked clear ministerial responsibility.

No confusion over Bidadi protest

On the JD(S) padayatra, Vijayendra said the BJP had decided to extend symbolic support after discussions with senior leaders. He clarified that his absence was not politically motivated, citing pre-scheduled programmes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur linked to Legislative Council elections.

“Instead of waiting outside Rahul Gandhi’s residence, the Chief Minister should allocate portfolios to ministers.” BY Vijayendra, BJP State President

VIJAYENDRA’S CHARGES

Nagendra allegedly pressured Congress high command

BJP seeks Nagendra’s removal from Cabinet

ST funds misuse allegations cited

BJP to raise issue in legislature

Statewide protests planned

KEY POLITICAL DEMANDS

Vijayendra demanded immediate removal of B Nagendra from the Cabinet, citing allegations involving misuse of funds meant for Scheduled Tribe development. He also urged Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to return to Bengaluru, allocate portfolios and focus on governance. The BJP leader said the party would continue its campaign against the government inside and outside the legislature, while supporting farmers’ protests and raising issues concerning their welfare.