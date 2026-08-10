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GBA warns vacant-site owners: Clean up by August 15 or pay

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS
BENGALURU

Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Monday warned owners of vacant sites within the city limits to clean their properties by August 15 or face action and recovery of cleaning and waste transportation costs.

The warning comes as part of the “Freedom from Waste” campaign being conducted during August to make Bengaluru cleaner, healthier and more liveable.

Under Rule 18(1)(b) of the Solid Waste Management By-laws, 2020, maintaining vacant sites in clean and hygienic condition is the responsibility of property owners. They have been asked to remove garbage, waste, soil, debris and other materials and dispose of them at five designated locations identified by the municipal corporation.

“If vacant sites are not cleaned after August 15, the municipal corporation will remove the waste and recover cleaning and transportation costs from the owners,” Maheshwar Rao said.

The amount will be collected along with property tax under Rule 18(1)(a)(ii) of the Solid Waste Management By-laws, 2020, and Section 285(2) of the Greater Bengaluru Authority Act, 2024.

Owners may also use the services of cleaning agencies notified by the respective municipal corporations, if required.

Cleaning charges for vacant sites

Site size        Cleaning  No wall        Cleaning  With wall         Waste transport
20×30₹6,700₹7,700₹19,200
30×40₹13,400₹14,400₹38,400
30×50₹16,750₹14,750₹48,000
40×60₹26,800₹27,800₹76,800
50×80₹46,700₹47,700₹1,28,000

For larger sites, charges will be calculated according to the area.

DEADLINE AND PENALTY

Vacant-site owners must clean their properties and dispose of waste at designated locations by August 15, 2026. Failure to comply will prompt municipal authorities to clear the waste and debris. Owners will then have to bear both cleaning and transportation expenses. The charges will be recovered along with property tax. GBA has urged property owners to cooperate with the campaign in the interest of public health and city cleanliness.

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