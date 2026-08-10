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Gadag officials told to deliver guarantee benefits promptly

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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GADAG

Benefits under the government’s five guarantee schemes should reach all eligible people without delay, said Ashok Mandali, chairman of the Gadag Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority. Speaking at a review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, he directed officials to ensure complete and transparent implementation. He said the schemes were meant to strengthen poor families and provide timely support.

Authority member Krishnagowda H. Patil said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme was helping women become financially independent. Officials were asked to prevent misuse, including payments reaching accounts of deceased beneficiaries. He also stressed that no eligible youth should miss Yuva Nidhi benefits and called for wider publicity of the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Officials reported that 3,112 candidates had registered under Yuva Nidhi in Gadag taluk until June 2026, with 2,819 eligible beneficiaries receiving payments through DBT. Under Gruha Lakshmi, 84,037 applications were registered by April, while 75,133 beneficiaries had received money. Payments for May were still being credited.

Under Shakti, women passengers generated revenue of Rs. 10,625.33 lakh in Gadag and Rs. 6,297.67 lakh in Betageri between June 2023 and August 2026. Anna Bhagya also recorded significant rice distribution in Gadag city and rural areas during July. Under Gruha Jyoti, registration reached 99.52 percent in Gadag city and 99.60 percent in the rural subdivision.

Mandali said officials must work actively and honestly so that no deserving person is left out. The meeting reviewed progress across schemes and stressed the need for better implementation. District and taluk-level officials, committee members and other representatives attended the meeting. Authorities said continued monitoring would be necessary to ensure benefits reach families on time.

SchemeKey Stats
Yuva Nidhi3,112 registered; 2,819 eligible
Grihalakshmi84,037 applications; 75,133 DBT
Shakti – Gadag₹10,625.33 lakh revenue
Shakti – Betageri₹6,297.67 lakh revenue
Anna Bhagya – City32,699 cardholders; 2,250.98 quintals
Anna Bhagya – Rural48,483 cardholders; 3,578.82 quintals
Griha Jyoti – City46,260 registered; 99.52%
Griha Jyoti – Rural53,110 registered; 99.60%
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