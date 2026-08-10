Drought anger fuels unusual blood signature campaign

Malingaraya Pujar

CH NEWS

Anger over drought, drinking water shortages, unemployment and limited government support has pushed citizens in Gadag into an unusual campaign.

Youth, farmers and women have been signing letters with their own blood, seeking urgent action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The campaign, organized by the non-partisan GEN Z Voters and Citizens Forum, is being held across wards of Gadag-Betageri city and villages in Gadag taluk.

Supporters say the protest is more than a public meeting. They describe it as a strong message about the difficulties facing families whose livelihoods depend on farming and local work. BJP youth leader Anil Menasinakai is leading the campaign, which has drawn participation from people without party affiliation. For many participants, the blood signatures represent desperation as well as hope.

Organizers have set a target of 50,000 blood signatures. More than 15,000 citizens have reportedly joined the campaign so far. The organizers plan to take the movement to more villages and neighborhoods until the target is reached. They then intend to submit the signatures to the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi and the Chief Minister’s Office in Bengaluru through a large protest march. The campaign has also drawn attention to the need for immediate relief.

Key Demands

Declare Gadag a severe drought-affected district immediately

Release financial relief for distressed food-earners

Ensure continuous drinking water supply across Gadag

Establish industries creating local employment opportunities

Announce special package for farmers, women, youth

Implement schemes promoting rural and urban self-reliance

“Every drop of our blood is dedicated to the development of the country, protection of farmers, drinking water and employment for the youth. This blood fight will not stop until our demands are met” Paramesh Naik, leader of the GEN Z campaign