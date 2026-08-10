MLC Ravikumar urges CM to visit distressed farmers

BELAGAVI

Opposition Legislative Council Chief Whip N. Ravikumar urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to visit distressed farmers and their fields instead of meeting disgruntled legislators.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Ravikumar said farmers were facing serious difficulties because of poor crop conditions, water shortages and the government’s failure to declare drought in affected areas.

He said farmers were reportedly so distressed that some were speaking of consuming poison, and demanded immediate drought status and compensation of Rs. 50,000 per acre. Ravikumar also called for a special plan to protect farming families. He said four taluks in Belagavi district had been identified as drought-hit, while crop losses were becoming severe in several villages.

In Yaragatti and Savadatti, farmers reportedly suffered major losses in maize, cotton and groundnut crops. Ravikumar said some farmers who normally harvested eight to twelve quintals were now getting only a few kilograms. He also highlighted drinking water problems for livestock in Ramadurga, the stalled Chandaragi lake filling work and the delayed Salapur lift irrigation project, which has affected more than 60 villages.

Questioning the government’s claims about rainfall, Ravikumar asked where the water had gone if the district had received nearly 90 percent of expected rain. He warned that the opposition would raise the farmers’ issues inside and outside the legislature and would not allow proceedings to continue if drought relief was denied. He also alleged corruption in ministerial appointments and accused the Congress government of treating Karnataka like an ATM, while defending BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra’s absence from a JD(S) padayatra, amid growing concerns.



