Cooperative Society promises better services for farmers

CH NEWS, MAGADI

The welfare of farmers and development of rural areas remain the main goals of the Gudemaranahalli Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, said its president K. Gangadharaiah. He was speaking after inaugurating the society’s annual general meeting for 2025-26 at the Milk Producers Cooperative Society hall in Gudemaranahalli village.

Gangadharaiah said the society had made good progress during the last financial year because of effective management and cooperation from farmers. He said the cooperative was providing fertilizers, seeds and agricultural loans to farmers on time. He urged members to repay their loans regularly, saying timely repayment would help the society extend greater financial support to new members and farmers facing greater needs.

He assured farmers that the society would be strengthened further in the coming years and that new initiatives would be introduced to provide modern agricultural services. He said the cooperative would continue working to meet the changing needs of farmers and support their livelihoods.

Secretary S.H. Ravishankar said the society currently has 616 members and has distributed crop loans worth Rs. 2.26 crore. He credited the board of directors and members for the cooperative’s progress. During the meeting, members approved the society’s accounts for 2025-26, including the profit and loss statement and the proposed budget for the coming year.

Vice-president Padmamma, directors Anasuya, G.C. Gangamaraiah, M. Revathi, Venkatesh, Anjinappa, Hemanth Kumar, G.C. Gangaiah, P. Chandregowda, Gopalakrishna, Chowdary and Jagadish attended the meeting. Clerk Girish and local leaders Lakshmi Manarasimhamurthy and Shiva Shankar were also present. The meeting concluded with a renewed focus on strengthening cooperative services and improving support for farmers.