Gowdagere temple set for grand chariot festival

CH NEWS, Ramanagara

Gowdagere Chamundeshwari Kshetra in Channapatna taluk is preparing for Bhima Amavasya celebrations on August 12, with special worship, milk abhishek and a grand chariot festival.

Thousands of devotees are expected to gather for the annual event, creating a festive atmosphere at the temple and surrounding areas.

From 2 am, devotees can personally offer milk abhishek to the original idol, which is brought out from the treasury only once a year for public darshan and worship. The 12-hour opportunity is expected to draw large crowds. Later, Halaravi Seva will be held at 4.28 pm, followed by special abhishek with milk, curd, turmeric and saffron.

A large chariot festival will begin at 12.30 pm after the night-long rituals. The festival idol of Chamundeshwari Amma will be placed on the decorated chariot, which will then be pulled by devotees and dignitaries. Temple authorities expect around two lakh devotees this year, after more than one lakh people visited the shrine during Bhima Amavasya last year.

Free parking and no VIP darshan tickets will be available as usual. The temple has also arranged drinking water, almond milk and chocolates for devotees waiting in long queues. Dasoha services will provide prasad throughout the day. Officials have urged visitors to follow police instructions and cooperate, so the sacred celebration remains safe, smooth and memorable.

Temple urges devotees to cooperate

Bhima Amavasya puja is being performed at Sri Kshetra Gowdagere for the welfare of devotees and the world. Devotees believe that the day offers 12 hours of auspicious time and that the mother fulfills sincere wishes. This faith has increased attendance from thousands to lakhs this year. Dharmadarshigalu Dr. Mallesh Guruji welcomed devotees and urged them to remain careful as crowds continue to grow. He asked visitors to follow safety guidelines issued by the police and temple staff. Visitors are advised to maintain discipline, cooperate with officials, and ensure a pilgrimage.