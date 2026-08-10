Bengaluru police seize drugs worth Rs 28 crore, arrest 39

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Bengaluru Police have intensified their crackdown on drug peddling, recovering narcotics worth Rs 28.07 crore during sustained raids over the past two weeks. The seized drugs had an estimated open-market value of Rs 55.80 crore, officials said on Monday.

As many as 39 suspects were arrested, including eight foreigners, 21 persons from other states and 10 locals. The seizures included 21.641 kg of MDMA, 738 grams of cocaine, 4.493 kg of hydro ganja, 184.625 kg of ganja, 1.065 kg of opium and 25 grams of morphine.

Police also seized Rs 17 lakh in cash, 22 mobile phones and five two-wheelers allegedly used by the suspects.

The CCB’s Anti-Narcotics Wing, led by ACP L Y Rajesh, coordinated raids with personnel from several police stations, including Amruthahalli, Girinagar, Airport, Yeshwanthpur, Yelahanka, Hebbal, Nandini Layout, Kadugodi, Malleswaram, Govindapura, Bagaluru, Mahadevapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Begur and Kothanur.

According to police, the accused allegedly purchased prohibited narcotic substances at lower prices from unidentified suppliers in foreign countries, other states and within Karnataka, before selling them at higher prices to the public and college students for quick profits.

All 39 accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police are continuing efforts to identify and arrest the alleged suppliers behind the drug network.

“Efforts are continuing to trace and apprehend the unidentified persons who were supplying the prohibited narcotic substances.” Bengaluru Police

DRUG HAUL

Narcotics seized: Rs 28.07 crore

Rs 28.07 crore Open-market value: Rs 55.80 crore

Rs 55.80 crore Arrested: 39

39 Foreigners: 8

8 From other states: 21

21 Locals: 10

10 MDMA: 21.641 kg

21.641 kg Ganja: 184.625 kg

184.625 kg Hydro ganja: 4.493 kg

4.493 kg Cocaine: 738 g

738 g Cash: Rs 17 lakh

Drug Crackdown Intensifies

Bengaluru Police’s Anti-Narcotics Wing and personnel from 15 police stations conducted coordinated raids based on information from sources. The operation targeted suspected drug networks operating across the city. Police said the accused were allegedly procuring narcotics from foreign countries, other states and within Karnataka before selling them at higher prices. Investigations are continuing to identify the suppliers and establish the wider network behind the seized drugs and arrests.