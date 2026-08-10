Byadgi MLA awaits Congress high command decision

HAVERI

Byadgi MLA Basavaraj Shivannanavar has confirmed that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recommended his name for a ministerial position in the Karnataka Cabinet.

Speaking in Haveri, Shivannanavar said he had considered resigning as chairman of the Forest Development Corporation, but Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar asked him to wait, saying the party high command was considering his future.

Shivannanavar said he had seen reports about meetings between Chief Minister Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command. He maintained that he had not personally contacted anyone seeking the post. According to him, Siddaramaiah had strongly supported the demand for representation from North Karnataka and had informed the high command about his recommendation.

The MLA said he was hopeful of becoming a minister but made it clear that he did not want another corporation position. He said he had already served on a corporation board and had no interest in another chairmanship. If given a ministerial responsibility, he would accept it, but otherwise he would continue working as an MLA for the people of his constituency.

Shivannanavar also announced that he would resign from the Forest Development Corporation Board if he was not chosen for the Cabinet. He said another person could then get an opportunity to serve. Referring to discussions about giving a ministerial post to a woman MLA, he said he did not know what response had come from Delhi.

He said he would travel to Bengaluru and leave the final decision to the high command. Calling himself a disciplined Congress worker, Shivannanavar asked supporters not to pressure party leaders for his appointment. He said he would accept the party’s decision.