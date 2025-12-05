Friday, December 5, 2025
K'taka Cabinet approves 8 key bills, including on hate speech

Karnataka Cabinet approves eight key Bills, including the Hate Crimes Bill, targeting hate speech, social boycotts, and digital accountability statewide

Bengaluru

The Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has approved eight major draft Bills, including the much-discussed Hate Speech and Hate Crime Bills. These Bills will be tabled during the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session.

A key proposal cleared by the Cabinet is the “Hate Crimes and Hate Speech (Prohibition and Prevention) Bill, 2025,” aimed at curbing hate speech and hate-motivated offences across the state. The government intends to introduce a dedicated law to control hate speech, which often leads to communal tensions, public disorder, and threats to law and order.

The Bill also introduces accountability for digital intermediaries—including social media platforms, search engines, telecom operators, online marketplaces, and internet service providers—for harmful content hosted or circulated through their platforms.


Takedown powers

Additionally, the Bill empowers district collectors to issue preventive orders in areas where communal disturbances are anticipated. Collectors may restrict meetings, rallies, use of loudspeakers, or any activity likely to provoke fear or hatred. Such prohibitory orders can initially be imposed for up to 30 days and extended to a maximum of 60 days if required.

Proposed Punishment
Anyone delivering hate speech can face up to three years of imprisonment.The Bill also allows for a fine of up to ₹5,000 in addition to imprisonment, emphasizing both deterrence and accountability for spreading hate or inciting communal tensions.

Cow Protection Act amended
The Cabinet also amended the Karnataka Prevention and Protection of Animals (Cow Slaughter) Act, 2020, allowing seized vehicles to be released based on bank guarantees or indemnity bonds, easing burdens on small vehicle owners.

