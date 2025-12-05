Putin arrives in Delhi for strategic talks with Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi for high-level talks with PM Modi, focusing on trade, energy, and strategic cooperation

New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi greeted him at the airport with a warm handshake and hug. This marks Putin’s first visit to India in four years, expected to boost Russian oil, missile systems, fighter jets, and other strategic agreements beyond defence and energy.

The nearly 27-hour visit gains significance amid the recent downturn in India-US relations. The summit is expected to see several agreements in trade, energy, and strategic sectors. Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a working lunch with Modi at Hyderabad House. His visit coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership, elevated to a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” in 2010.

Trade and energy discussions are key, with India seeking to address a $65 billion import-export imbalance with Russia, and navigate US tariffs and sanctions on Russian crude. Moscow has offered additional oil discounts, while talks on fertilisers, small modular reactors, and a potential free-trade pact with the Eurasian Economic Union are planned.

Putin is also expected to brief Modi on Ukraine, with India reiterating its support for dialogue and diplomacy. The visit will conclude with the launch of the India channel of Russia’s state broadcaster and a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, with Putin departing around 9 pm.

Defence Ministers of India, Russia hold crucial talks





India and Russia on Thursday resolved to expand their bilateral defence cooperation with New Delhi showing its keen interest in procuring additional batches of S-400 missile systems from Moscow to bolster its combat prowess.





The two sides deliberated on ways to enhance the overall defence and strategic ties at a key delegation-level meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov that took place a day ahead of the 23rd India-Russia annual summit.