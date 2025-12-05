Beedi demand increased in Parappana Agrahara jail: SP

BENGALURU

Give me a beedi, give me just one beedi, these words are now common in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. In Parappana Agrahara Jail, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar, illegal activities have been put to a standstill.

In the wake of the illegal activities taking place inside the jail, the new SP Anshu Kumar has taken strict action. The transportation of all kinds of illicit items including bidis, ganja, cigarettes, mobiles, liquor and other items inside the jail has been completely stopped. The SP has succeeded in shutting down all avenues of irregularities.

Thus, the prisoners who were addicted to these addictions are now in dire straits. They beg the staff to give them cigarettes and beedis to satisfy their daily addictions.

Meanwhile, SP Anshu Kumar has also curbed another illegal racket inside the jail. ISIS terrorist Shakeel Hameed Manna was running a chicken and mutton shawarma business inside the jail. In the evening, he used to sell chicken and mutton shawarma to other inmates at double the price.

Shakeel allegedly used to get food items from outside in connivance with jail officials for this business. He used to give a share of the profits from the sale of Shawarma to the jail authorities. However, due to the strict action of SP Anshu Kumar, the terror racket has been completely stopped.