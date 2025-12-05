A ‘dream house’ became trap for software professional 

DREAM SHATTERED

BENGALURU

The relentless pressure of a neighbourhood dispute, a looming civic notice, and a Rs 20-lakh demand he said he could not meet, a combination that pushed a 45-year-old techie to end his life inside the very house he was trying to build.Hours before his scheduled appearance before Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, Murali Govindaraju was found hanging on the second floor of his under-construction home in Nallurahalli on Wednesday morning, leaving behind a 10-page death note accusing a neighbouring family and civic officials of driving him to suicide.

Murali, a software employee at ITPL and father of two minor girls, lived in Brookbond Layout, Whitefield. Police have arrested his neighbours Shashi Nambiar (64) and Usha (57) on charges of abetment and are searching for their son, Varun. The couple has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

According to police, the contents of Murali’s lengthy death note mirror the allegations in a criminal complaint filed by his mother, Lakshmi Govindaraju (61). She stated that her son had been harassed, tortured and repeatedly threatened by the Nambiars, who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh to stop accusing him of plan

She said Murali told her that Wednesday was the deadline the couple had set.Murali had bought the 40×60 sqft plot in 2018 from a close relative of the Nambiars. The relationship soured soon after construction began, with Usha and Shashi repeatedly accusing him of deviation from the approved plan. Lakshmi alleged that when Murali refused to pay, Usha lodged complaints with BBMP officials, prompting them to visit the site frequently and harass him.On Wednesday morning, Murali left home around 6am, telling his family he was under pressure and that Usha and Shashi were torturing him. He went to the under-construction house and killed himself.Police have booked the couple under Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) and 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A senior officer said preliminary inquiries show the Nambiars had filed multiple complaints since 2018, making Murali “run around BBMP offices, the police station, and local courts.”GBA officials confirmed they had issued Murali a notice asking him to appear before them on Wednesday. “Usha approached BBMP alleging violations. After a spot inspection, BBMP issued a notice,” the officer said. “The couple allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh to stop harassing him.”Police said several locals have now come forward alleging that the Nambiars regularly filed complaints to extort money under the pretext of activism. “People in the area say many homes have faced similar harassment,” the officer said. “We request all affected residents to file complaints.”The friction between Murali and the Nambiars began soon after he purchased the land in 2018 — a conflict that, according to investigators, escalated over the years and ended with a devastating outcome.