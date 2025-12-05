Friday, December 5, 2025
Karnataka plans big push for electronics manufacturing

Minister MB Patil has instructed officials to prepare a vision document to expand the manufacturing and design sector of mobile and electronic products 

BENGALURU

Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil on Thursday directed officials to prepare a vision document aimed at boosting mobile and electronic product manufacturing and design in the State, with the goal of attracting investments of USD 150 billion in the future years.

At his Vidhana Soudha office, Patil held extensive discussions with a high-level delegation led by Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Speaking after the meeting, the Minister noted that the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT had announced an electronics components manufacturing scheme in April this year. The State Government is exploring the possibility of introducing a parallel scheme and is currently studying its feasibility. The proposal is still in the draft stage, and we welcome suggestions from ICEA, he said.

Patil added that Karnataka has significant potential not only in mobile-phone components but also in industrial and strategic electronics. Officials have been instructed to study the Union Government’s scheme along with similar policies implemented by other States.

Pankaj Mohindroo said the Union scheme prioritises sub-assemblies such as displays and camera modules, bare components, and essential manufacturing equipment. He added that the programme offers performance-linked incentives and up to 25 percent capital subsidy. The Centre has earmarked ₹22,900 crore for the scheme, he said.

The meeting was attended by Industries Department Principal Secretary S. Selvakumar, Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, and other senior officials.

BOX

Minister MB Patil informed that, until November this year, the Union Government has cleared 17 investment proposals worth Rs 7,172 crore. These projects are expected to create 11,800 direct jobs and generate products valued at over Rs 65,000 crore.

